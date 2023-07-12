Ghana Fencing Association Shows Appreciate To Japan Motors

The Ghana Fencing Association expresses heartfelt appreciation to Japan Motors for their invaluable support in organizing one of the biggest African Fencing championships.

“Japan Motors’ generous sponsorship and partnership allowed talented fencers from across Africa to compete on a grand stage, promoting sports and leaving a lasting impact on the fencing community”.

“Their support demonstrated belief in the potential of fencing in Ghana, fostering sportsmanship, skill development, and international collaboration. Thanks to Japan Motors’ involvement, the championship became a remarkable showcase of talent, sportsmanship, and cultural exchange, raising the profile of fencing in Ghana and across Africa”.

“The Ghana Fencing Association extends deep gratitude and hopes for a long-lasting partnership as they continue to grow and develop fencing in Ghana” said President Mahadi.

Japan Motors has once again approved air ticket support for the Ghana Fencing senior national team participating in the senior World championships in Milan from July 20th to 30th, 2023.

This event forms part of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers. President of the Ghana Fencing Association, Mr. Mohammed Mahadi, thanked the management of Japan Motors, especially the Executive Director, Nouhad Kalmoni for their generous support to the Association since 2013.

Source Ghana Fencing Association