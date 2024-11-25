Ghana: Fetish Priest Decries Rise In Moral Decadence

A Fetish Priest of Larteh-Akonode in the Eastern region Nana Ansah Oparebea has questioned the dignity of Christianity amidst the rise of immoral acts in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview during a Yam Harvest Festival at Larteh Kubease in the Eastern region, a festival which signifies a season of yam harvest where mushed yam is sprinkled on the streets of the community to feed the deities and the gods.

The Fetish Priest Nana Ansah Oparebea expressed deep concerns about the incessant increase in indiscipline and immoral acts in the country, noting further that the situation raises serious concerns and questions about the practice of Christianity by the majority of Ghanaians.

Nana Ansah Oparebea believes some Christian doctoring encourages indiscipline and immoral behaviors therefore she called on the country to revisit and revise the traditional ways of doing things in the past since it is the only panacea to indiscipline and immoral acts in the country.

Highlighting the role of traditional leaders in ensuring a peaceful election, Nana Ansah Oparebea admonished all stakeholders to contribute their part towards a peaceful election.