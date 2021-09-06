Ghana Film Foundation Announces Winners in first Short Script Competition

Ghana Film Foundation (GFF) 2021 Short Script Competition Winners Announced – GFF would like to thank all those who participated in its first annual Short Script Competition which took place from June 7 – July 7, 2021. This year’s judges for the competition were Filmmaker and Author, Alba Amoo-Gottfield and Documentary Producer and NAFTI Lecturer, Yaw Nuako Berko. We received over 60 original submissions this year which made the selection process extremely difficult for the judges.

The winners of this year’s competition are as follows:

FIRST PRIZE: Wonder Golly – ‘NOOSE’

PRIZE 4000 GHC

SECOND PRIZE: Maxine Seshie – ‘WEIRD LOVE STORY’

PRIZE: 2000 GHC

Congratulations to both winners who will not only receive a cash prize but will also be supported in producing their stories into a completed short film. Wonder Golly was so excited about winning he said, “I want to thank you [GFF] for creating this amazing platform where writers like myself can share their stories.”

In continuing with the commitment to Ghana’s film industry to champion filmmakers and creative visionaries of tomorrow, Ghana Film Foundation will be soon announcing the first ‘Sankofa Script Lab’, which is an extension of GFF’s Short Script Competition and will provide an intensive 4-day screenwriting workshop for ten writers chosen from the pool of finalists in this year’s competition. They were selected based on the scripts that imbue the most promise for future development. The lab is by invitation only and will nurture their creative talent while helping them develop their authentic voices as artists.