The fourth edition of the Ghana Film Summit set for Friday, July 10, 2020, has been postponed.

According to the organizers, the postponement was due to the isolation of President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the special guest for this year’s summit.

A statement signed Gifty Serwaa Bonsu Anaafi, Secretary of the Planning Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, “we write as the organisers of the Ghana Film Summit 2020 to inform the film industry and the general public that the summit has been postponed to the last week of July 2020. The actual date will be communicated soon.

“Due to the 14 days self-isolation of the President of the Republic which started on Saturday 4th July 2020, the Office of the President has instructed the organisers of the summit to postpone the summit so that President can honour his invitation, as the Special Guest of Honour for the summit after his 14-days self-isolation.

“In light of the above, we hereby apologize to you all for any inconvenience,” the statement said.

