Ghana’s finance minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta is in the United States for treatment of post-COVID-19 complications, the Finance Ministry said late Sunday.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which, doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ofori-Atta would be away for two weeks, the statement said.

He was initially scheduled to appear before parliament’s Appointment Committee this Tuesday for confirmation.

“The leadership of parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return,” the statement said.

As of Monday morning, Ghana has reported 75,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 533 related deaths. Enditem