Ken Ofori Atta

Ghana’s finance minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta is in the United States for treatment of post-COVID-19 complications, the Finance Ministry said late Sunday.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which, doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ofori-Atta would be away for two weeks, the statement said.

He was initially scheduled to appear before parliament’s Appointment Committee this Tuesday for confirmation.

“The leadership of parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return,” the statement said.

As of Monday morning, Ghana has reported 75,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 533 related deaths. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.