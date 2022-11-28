Ghana finishes 5th at Handball Federation Trophy 2022

Ghana’s under 18 and 20 National Men’s Handball Team placed 5th in the just-ended International Handball Federation Trophy 2022, Zone 3 in Abidjan Ivory Coast.

The tournament which started on 23rd November and ended on 26th November, 2022, saw team Ghana paired in group B of both categories alongside host Ivory Coast, Niger, Benin, Nigeria, and Liberia.

The Under 18 team drew their opening game against Niger 21-21 before losing to host Ivory Coast by 42-32.

Team Ghana picked up the pieces, corrected their mistakes and secured a massive win in their last game against Togo with a 42-19 final score.

Ghana’s U-20 also began their journey with a defeat to Togo by 26-19 and crossed swords with rivals Nigeria in their second game and again lost 23-38 and they exposed their weak defense and poor goal keeping.

Ghana continued their defeat tally in their third game against Niger by 25-34. Their final game was a do or die affair against Liberia, of which they exhibited supremacy and picked a vital first 2 points in the tournament by 62-21 goals.

Ghana’s Ibrahim Rashid, Price Kubi, and Mubarak Bashiru won the most valuable players in their respective matches.

Nigeria Under 18 and 20 were crowned champions of the tournament and they will represent Zone 3 in the Continental IHF Challenge Trophy in Brazzaville, Congo from 12-18th December 2022.

