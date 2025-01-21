Ghana FinTech Association Congratulates Samuel Nartey George on Ministerial Nomination

The Ghana FinTech and Payments Association has extended its warm congratulations to Hon. Samuel Nartey George following his recent nomination as the Minister-Designate for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation.

This nomination marks a pivotal moment in Ghana’s ongoing journey towards digital transformation, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

Hon. Sam George’s distinguished career in communications positions him as a key figure in shaping the future of Ghana’s digital landscape. Having served from 2014 to 2016 as a communications specialist in the Office of the President, George played a significant role in crafting national communication strategies. Since 2017, as the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, he has been an active member of the Communications Committee, where he has consistently contributed to critical discussions around digital policy.

His recent involvement in the launch of Ghana’s 5G network serves as a testament to his commitment to advancing the country’s technological infrastructure. During the launch, George emphasized that the 5G initiative was built upon the foundational work initiated by President Mahama, highlighting the continuity necessary for sustained digital growth in the country.

The Ghana FinTech Association has expressed optimism that under Hon. George’s leadership, the Ministry will focus on policies designed to foster innovation and accelerate the growth of Ghana’s rapidly expanding fintech sector. The Association’s President, Mr. Martin Kwame Awagah, spoke with enthusiasm about the potential for collaboration, underscoring the need for clear, supportive regulations that encourage innovation while safeguarding consumer protection.

“We look forward to working with the Ministry to develop effective policies and regulations that support the fintech ecosystem, particularly through enhanced digital infrastructure and improved internet connectivity,” Mr. Awagah said. He further noted that the rollout of 5G would be crucial for facilitating seamless financial transactions across the country.

A significant area of focus for the Association is the reduction of internet usage costs, a measure that would create an environment conducive to fintech innovation. In addition, the Association aims to strengthen partnerships between the government and fintech companies, fostering inclusive financial solutions that align with Ghana’s cashless agenda. Mr. Awagah emphasized the importance of capacity-building initiatives to equip stakeholders with the necessary skills to succeed in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

“We believe that through constructive dialogue and partnerships, we can create a regulatory environment that balances innovation with security, benefiting the broader Ghanaian economy,” he added.

The Ghana FinTech Association also expressed strong support for President Mahama’s proposed initiatives to enhance the fintech sector, including the creation of a $50 million fintech growth fund and the removal of the e-levy on digital transactions. These efforts are expected to reduce transaction costs and empower local fintech startups, further accelerating the growth of Ghana’s digital economy.

As the country approaches a new era of digital innovation, the Ghana FinTech and Payments Association is confident that Hon. Sam George’s appointment will lead to the development of progressive policies that support the sustainable growth of the fintech industry. The Association remains committed to collaborating with the Ministry to ensure that Ghana continues to lead the charge in digital financial services across Africa.

The Ghana FinTech and Payments Association is the primary representative body for fintech and payment companies in Ghana, advocating for policies that foster innovation, financial inclusion, and the sustainable growth of the fintech industry.