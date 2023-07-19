Ghana Fintech Report for the 2nd Quarter Released

Sustineri Attorneys PRUC, a Ghanaian law firm focused on providing legal services to Start-ups and Fintech Companies has released the 2nd quarter Ghana Fintech Report.

The Q2 edition delved into the dynamic landscape of Fintech innovation, capturing the evolving trends, risk, and regulatory challenges that are reshaping the financial sector.

It also explored the profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and provided insights into the future of money and new business models that will shape how money is used, exchanged, and stored.

In a forward to the report, Managing Partner of Sustineri Attorneys PRUC, Richard Nunekpeku underscored the need for the report, saying “as the Fintech landscape in Ghana continues to evolve, staying informed is paramount. And we consider this report as a guiding compass, offering a holistic view of the Fintech sector for Q2 2023 (March to June) and identifying opportunities for growth and innovation”.

Download a copy of the report via the link here.