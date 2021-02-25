dpa/GNA – The West African nation of Ghana on Wednesday became the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines from the humanitarian vaccine distribution mechanism Covax.

The arrival represents the start of a massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign encompassing 20 African countries.

“This is a momentous occasion, as the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccines into Ghana is critical in bringing the pandemic to an end,” World Health Organization (WHO) Ghana representative Francis Kasolo and UNICEF Ghana representative Anne-Claire Dufay said in a joint statement.

The 600,000 Covax-sponsored vaccines are part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine coming from the Serum Institute of India, according to the statement.

The Covax initiative aims to deliver almost 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines this year.

“The shipments also represent the beginning of what should be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history,” Kasolo and Dufay said.

“As health workers and other front-line staff are vaccinated, we will be able to gradually see a return to normalcy,” the two representatives added.

Ghana is planning to begin its vaccination campaign on March 2, said information minister designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Health workers, people older than 60 years, people with underlying health conditions as well as essential workers and teachers will be first to be immunized, according to Nkrumah.

So far, less than two dozen African countries have started Covid-19 vaccination, according to the WHO.

Africa has recorded more than 3.8 million Covid-19 cases, 3.5 per cent of all reported cases worldwide, and more than 102,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control.