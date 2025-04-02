Ghana Fixed Income Market Highlights Treasury Bill Dominance in April Session

Trading activity in Ghana’s fixed income market on April 2, 2025, underscored a pronounced investor preference for government securities, with Treasury bills driving the majority of transactions.

Total traded volumes reached 929,077 units valued at GH¢11.16 million, according to official market data.

The 91-day Treasury bill GOG-BL-21/04/25-A6681-1938-0 led activity, with 159.76 million units traded at a closing price of GH¢98.81. Corporate bonds remained subdued, though Ghana Cocoa Board’s CMB-BD-28/08/28-A6301-1675-13.00 saw a modest 41,762 units exchanged at GH¢70.77.

Newly issued government bonds reflected mixed demand. The GOG-BD-12/02/30-A6146-1838-8.80, maturing in 2030, recorded 124.37 million units traded at a yield of 24.01%, closing at GH¢58.61. Longer-tenor bonds, such as the 2038-maturing GOG-BD-02/02/38-A6154-1838-10.00, saw no transactions, signaling caution toward extended maturities.

Sell/buy-back trades totaled 111.25 million units, primarily in the GOG-BD-12/02/30-A6146-1838-8.80, highlighting liquidity management strategies. Collateralized and GMRA repos reported no settled trades, indicating muted short-term funding activity.

Corporate issuers, including Letshego Ghana PLC and Bayport Savings and Loans PLC, saw stagnant bond activity, reflecting limited appetite for non-sovereign debt. Market participants attributed the trend to macroeconomic uncertainties and a flight to safer government instruments.

Analysts expect Treasury bills to remain focal amid evolving inflation and fiscal dynamics. The market resumes Thursday, with attention on central bank policy signals and liquidity conditions.