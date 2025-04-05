Ghana Fixed Income Market Sees Heavy Trading in Government Bonds

The Ghana Fixed Income Market reported significant activity in government securities on 4 April 2025, with over 104.7 million units of an older Government of Ghana (GOG) bond changing hands, marking the day’s largest transaction.

The bond, identified as GOG-BL-18/08/25-A6701-1942-0, closed at a price of 94.2927, reflecting robust institutional demand amid ongoing fiscal adjustments.

Trading volumes across government debt instruments totaled approximately 179.9 million units, driven primarily by activity in longer-dated bonds and treasury bills. New GOG notes and bonds contributed 71 million units to the total, led by the 2030-maturity bond GOG-BD-12/02/30-A6146-1838-8.80, which saw 71 million units traded. Corporate bonds, however, remained subdued, with no notable volumes reported for issuers such as Letshego Ghana PLC or Bayport Savings and Loans PLC.

In the treasury bills segment, 182-day bills dominated activity, with the GOG-BL-18/08/25-A6701-1942-0 bill alone accounting for 104.7 million units traded. Shorter-tenor bills, including 91-day and 364-day instruments, saw mixed demand, with yields ranging between 3.12% and 35.15%. Collateralized repo transactions totaled GHS 2.14 billion, underscoring liquidity management efforts by financial institutions.

Market analysts attribute the concentration in older GOG bonds to investor positioning ahead of maturity rollovers and yield adjustments. Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts, initiated in 2023 to address fiscal imbalances, continue to influence trading patterns, with benchmark securities attracting strategic bids. The lackluster corporate bond activity highlights persistent risk aversion in non-sovereign segments, despite stable pricing for cocoa board and savings-linked instruments.

The heightened trading in government securities aligns with broader emerging market trends, where investors prioritize liquidity and sovereign guarantees amid fluctuating global rates. Ghana’s upcoming debt sustainability reviews and energy sector reforms are expected to further shape market dynamics, particularly for longer-dated bonds tied to infrastructure projects. For now, the focus remains on balancing yield capture with macroeconomic stability as the country navigates its post-restructuring recovery.