Ghana Fixed Income Market Sees Mixed Trading Activity as Yields Shift

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) recorded varied trading patterns on February 28, 2025, with total volumes reaching approximately 279.5 million units across government and corporate debt instruments.

Treasury bills dominated activity, notably the 364-day bill GOG-BL-06/10/25-A6610-1923-0, which saw a staggering 279.46 million units traded at a closing price of GH¢86.42. New government bonds also drew attention, particularly the GOG-BD-12/02/30-A6146-1838-8.80 bond, which traded over 100.8 million units at GH¢54.61.

Yields on benchmark securities reflected cautious optimism. The 3-year GOG-BD-17/08/27-A6139-1838-10.00 bond closed at a yield of 24.6%, down from its opening 27%, signaling slight investor confidence in medium-term debt. Meanwhile, longer-dated instruments like the 15-year GOG-BD-15/03/32-A4430-1531-19.75 bond saw yields climb to 29.99%, underscoring lingering risk aversion for extended maturities.

Corporate bonds remained subdued, with most issuers like AFB and LGH recording minimal trades. Exceptions included the AFB-BD-16/05/25-C0245-19.10 bond, which rose to GH¢98.75 from GH¢92.52, reflecting selective demand for high-yield, short-term corporate debt.

In repo markets, collateralized repurchase agreements totaled GH¢1.06 billion, while GMRA trades settled at GH¢887 million, indicating steady liquidity management by financial institutions. Analysts noted the elevated activity in Treasury bills as a hedge against inflation concerns.

“The focus on shorter tenors and bills suggests investors are prioritizing liquidity amid macroeconomic uncertainties,” remarked a fixed-income strategist in Accra. “However, the uptick in long-bond yields shows the market remains wary of fiscal sustainability risks.”

The session closed with mixed signals: robust volumes in government debt contrasted with tepid corporate activity, painting a picture of a market balancing short-term caution with strategic positioning.