Ghana Fixed Income Market Sees Robust Trading Activity Across Key Sectors

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) experienced a surge in trading activity, with government bonds, corporate debt, and treasury bills drawing significant investor interest.

The market’s total trading volume reached GH₵ 1.84 billion, reflecting robust participation across various sectors.

New Government of Ghana (GOG) bonds led the charge, accounting for GH₵ 1.02 billion in trades, while treasury bills followed closely with GH₵ 257.4 million. Corporate bonds also saw notable activity, particularly CMB’s 2026 bond, which traded GH₵ 10 million at a yield of 13%. The standout performer was the GOG-BD-08/02/33-A6149-1838-9.25 bond, which saw GH₵ 227.7 million in volume, closing at a yield of 25.45%. This bond’s strong performance highlights investor appetite for long-dated securities despite broader economic uncertainties.

In the treasury bills segment, the 364-day bill GOG-BL-01/09/25-A6711-1944-0 emerged as a key player, trading GH₵ 257.4 million at a closing price of 90.43. Meanwhile, the 91-day bill GOG-BL-14/04/25-A6675-1937-0 recorded GH₵ 86 million in volume, though its discounted closing price of 93.70 suggests cautious investor sentiment toward short-term instruments.

Corporate bonds also made waves, with LGH’s October 2029 bond trading GH₵ 93,154 at a premium closing price of 110.79. This activity underscores the growing interest in corporate debt, particularly from firms with strong credit profiles.

The repo market remained active, with collateralized repos totaling GH₵ 1.04 billion across 14 transactions, while GMRA repos added GH₵ 231.8 million. First-leg settlements dominated the repo space, indicating strong demand for short-term liquidity.

However, not all segments of the market reflected optimism. Older bonds, such as the 3-year GOG-BD-07/04/25-A5882-1793-20.85, closed at a yield of 32.03%, signaling lingering concerns about credit risk. Similarly, benchmark securities like the GOG-BD-02/02/38-A6154-1838-10.00 traded at a discounted closing price of 45.81, reflecting long-term macroeconomic uncertainties.

Analysts note that while the market’s liquidity remains strong, elevated yields on legacy bonds and selective corporate participation suggest a cautious approach among investors. The upcoming bond auctions will be a critical test of investor confidence, particularly as Ghana continues its debt restructuring efforts.

The GFIM’s performance on March 5 underscores the delicate balance between opportunity and risk in Ghana’s fixed income market. As investors navigate this landscape, the focus will remain on how macroeconomic policies and global market trends shape the future of the country’s debt instruments.

Source: GFIM Trading Report, March 5, 2025