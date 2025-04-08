Ghana Fixed Income Market Sees Robust Trading Activity Amid High-Volume Transactions

The Ghana Fixed Income Market reported significant trading volumes across government securities and corporate bonds on April 7, 2025, with Treasury Bills dominating activity.

Authorities highlighted disciplined market operations and investor confidence amid a mix of short- and long-term instruments.

Treasury Bills emerged as the most actively traded segment, with a single 364-day bill (GOG-BL-24/11/25-A6642-1930-0) recording a volume of 240.1 million units, the highest for the day. The security closed at a price of 86.8816, reflecting steady demand for government debt. New and old Government of Ghana (GOG) bonds also saw notable activity, though specific volumes were aggregated across multiple sheets.

Repo transactions under the Collateralized and Global Master Repurchase Agreement (GMRA) frameworks totaled 2.425 billion Ghanaian cedis, signaling strong institutional participation. First-leg settled repos accounted for 625 million cedis, while second-leg settlements faced challenges, leaving 1.77 billion cedis unresolved.

Corporate bonds, though less liquid, included trades from issuers like Letshego Ghana PLC and Bayport Savings and Loans PLC. Ghana Cocoa Board’s bonds maturing between 2025 and 2028 maintained stable closing prices, underscoring investor trust in state-backed entities.

The day’s trading reflects broader trends in Ghana’s fixed income market, where short-term instruments like Treasury Bills continue to attract liquidity due to their perceived safety amid global economic uncertainties. The high volume in repo trades further indicates active liquidity management by financial institutions. Analysts note that the dominance of government securities aligns with the Bank of Ghana’s efforts to stabilize yields and manage public debt sustainably.

Authorities reiterated the importance of transparency, urging investors to rely on verified data from official platforms to avoid misinformation. This report underscores the market’s resilience and its critical role in financing national development priorities.