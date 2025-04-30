Ghana Fixed Income Market Sees Robust Trading Activity in April 2025

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) reported significant trading volumes across government securities, corporate bonds, and treasury bills during April 2025, reflecting sustained investor confidence amid evolving economic conditions.

Total trading activity reached GH¢428.43 billion in assets, driven by strong demand for short-term government instruments and corporate debt offerings.

Government of Ghana (GOG) bonds dominated trading, with new issues accounting for GH¢343.22 billion in volume. Notable among these was the 10-year bond “GOG-BD-16/02/27-A6143-1838-8.35,” which saw a closing price of GH¢81.46 and traded GH¢12.8 million in volume. Longer-dated securities, such as the 15-year “GOG-BD-05/02/36-A6152-1838-9.70,” closed at GH¢51.55, underscoring investor appetite for higher yields.

Treasury bills emerged as the most actively traded instruments, with the 91-day bill “GOG-BL-28/07/25-A6749-1952-0” leading at GH¢156.87 million in volume, closing at GH¢96.95. The 182-day and 364-day bills also saw robust activity, particularly “GOG-BL-27/10/25-A6750-1952-0,” which traded GH¢42.64 million at a closing price of GH¢93.15.

Corporate bonds exhibited mixed performance. Letshego Ghana PLC’s “LGH-NT-13/03/26-C0895-22” closed at GH¢104.43, though trading volumes remained subdued. Bayport Savings and Loans’ “BFS-BD-26/06/26-C0700-21.55” held steady at GH¢99.87, while Ghana Cocoa Board bonds maintained stable prices despite limited liquidity.

The repo market highlighted active liquidity management, with collateralized repos totaling GH¢677 million and GMRA transactions reaching GH¢98.5 million. Sell/buy-back trades, such as the GH¢5.54 million transaction on the “GOG-BD-16/02/27-A6143-1838-8.35” bond, underscored institutional strategies to optimize short-term funding.

Market analysts noted the resilience of short-term instruments amid fluctuating yields, with the 91-day bill’s average closing yield at 22.89%. The sustained demand for treasury bills reflects investor preference for low-risk assets in a climate of cautious optimism.

As Ghana navigates fiscal consolidation efforts, the GFIM’s performance signals a balanced interplay between government debt management and private sector participation. The upcoming quarters will test the market’s capacity to absorb new issuances while maintaining yield stability, particularly as global interest rate trends influence domestic borrowing costs.