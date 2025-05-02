Ghana Fixed Income Market Sees Robust Trading Activity in Government Securities

The Ghana Fixed Income Market reported significant trading volumes in government bonds and treasury bills during the session ending May 2, 2025, underscoring investor confidence in sovereign debt instruments.

Total activity across new and restructured government bonds, treasury bills, and corporate debt reached 1.13 billion cedis, driven largely by institutional demand for high-yield, long-tenor securities.

New Government of Ghana (GOG) bonds dominated trading, with the 2036-maturity bond GOG-BD-05/02/36-A6152-1838-9.70 recording the highest volume at 255.67 million cedis, closing at a yield of 21.84%. Treasury bills also saw robust participation, particularly the 364-day bill GOG-BL-06/10/25-A6610-1923-0, which traded 426.51 million cedis at a closing price of 93.75. Corporate bonds lagged in comparison, though Ghana Cocoa Board’s CMB-BD-28/08/28-A6301-1675-13.00 stood out with 49.61 million cedis traded, reflecting selective interest in quasi-government debt.

Collateralized repo transactions totaled 520 million cedis, indicating active liquidity management by financial institutions, while GMRA-linked trades remained dormant. The repo market’s focus on short-term instruments aligned with broader trends, as 91-day and 182-day treasury bills accounted for 65% of secondary market activity.

Yields on benchmark bonds remained elevated, with the 10-year GOG-BD-02/11/26-A4338-1511-19.00 closing at 20.52%, signaling persistent inflationary expectations. Shorter-dated securities, such as the 3-year GOG-BD-19/05/25-A5917-1799-25.00, saw limited trading but held steady at 98.25 cedis, reflecting their role as liquidity anchors.

Market analysts note the concentration in government securities highlights risk-aversion amid global economic uncertainties, though corporate issuers like Bayport Savings and Kasapreko PLC saw stable pricing in niche transactions.

The dominance of long-dated bonds suggests pension funds and insurers are locking in yields, while the muted corporate activity underscores the need for enhanced credit mechanisms to attract private capital. As Ghana’s debt management strategy evolves, balancing sovereign issuance with support for corporate liquidity remains critical to sustaining market depth.