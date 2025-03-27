Ghana Fixed Income Market Sees Robust Trading Activity in Q1 2025

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) reported significant trading volumes across government and corporate debt instruments for March 27, 2025, underscoring investor confidence amid evolving economic conditions.

Key highlights include heightened activity in Treasury Bills and new government bonds, alongside strategic corporate bond trades.

New Government Bonds Lead Volume Surge



New Government of Ghana (GOG) bonds dominated trading, with a total volume of 123.5 million cedis. The largest trade involved the 8.95% coupon bond maturing in 2031 (GOG-BD-11/02/31-A6147), reflecting strong demand for longer-dated securities. Treasury Bills also saw robust activity, particularly the 364-day bill maturing November 2025 (GOG-BL-10/11/25-A6632), which recorded a volume of 130.9 million cedis at a closing price of 86.9132.

Corporate Bonds: Cocoa Board Bond Tops Trades



Corporate bonds traded 314,092 cedis, led by Ghana Cocoa Board’s 13% note (CMB-BD-01/09/25-A6312), which closed at 94.6562. Other issuers, including Letshego Ghana and Bayport Savings, reported minimal activity, signaling selective investor appetite.

Repo Market Activity



Collateralized repos and GMRA trades added liquidity, with 39 first-leg settled repos totaling 3.72 billion cedis. Second-leg settlements reached 1.35 billion cedis, highlighting active short-term funding maneuvers.

Treasury Bills Detail



The 91-day bill segment saw 32.7 million cedis traded, while 182-day and 364-day bills recorded 217.2 million and 158.7 million cedis, respectively. Yields remained stable, with the 91-day bill closing at 99.34, reflecting tight monetary conditions.

Market Implications



The data underscores a preference for government securities amid fiscal consolidation efforts. Corporate bond activity remains niche, dominated by state-backed entities. Analysts note the repo market’s role in stabilizing liquidity as the Bank of Ghana navigates inflation and currency pressures.