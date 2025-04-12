Ghana Fixed Income Market Sees Robust Trading Activity with New Government Bonds Leading

The Ghana Fixed Income Market recorded significant trading activity on April 11, 2025, with a total volume of 43.86 million cedis traded across government notes, bonds, treasury bills, and corporate debt instruments.

The New Government of Ghana (GOG) Notes and Bonds dominated transactions, contributing the largest share of trades, while treasury bills also saw notable investor participation.

Leading the activity was the 8.80% GOG bond maturing in February 2030 (ISIN: GHGGOG069949), which traded 43.86 million cedis across six deals, closing at a yield of 22.3%. Treasury bills followed, with the 0% bill maturing in October 2025 (ISIN: GHGGOG077025) recording 19.25 million cedis traded over 421 transactions, closing at a price of 96.5976. Corporate bonds, sell/buy-back trades, and repos contributed smaller volumes, reflecting a market focus on sovereign debt.

Collateralized repo transactions remained limited, with one GMRA (Global Master Repurchase Agreement) trade valued at 96 million cedis. The overall liquidity in government securities underscores ongoing institutional demand for medium- to long-term instruments amid stable macroeconomic conditions.

The prominence of the 2030-maturity bond suggests investor confidence in Ghana’s fiscal trajectory, particularly as the instrument aligns with infrastructure financing frameworks outlined in recent budget statements. Meanwhile, the high volume in short-term treasury bills highlights continued liquidity management strategies by financial institutions. Analysts note that the data reflects a balanced appetite for both yield and safety, consistent with broader trends in emerging market debt markets.