Ghana Fixed Income Market Shows Mixed Trading Activity on May 16, 2025

The Ghana Fixed Income Market recorded varied trading volumes across different securities on Friday, May 16, 2025, with Treasury Bills dominating activity while corporate bonds saw limited movement.

Treasury Bills led trading volume with 23.3 million units of the GOG-BL-11/08/25-A6759-1954-0 security changing hands, closing at 96.4191. The 91-day bill segment showed particularly active trading, accounting for the majority of the day’s transactions in government securities.

In the government bonds market, the 2023-GC-8 bond (GOG-BD-07/02/34-A6150) saw significant interest with over 50 million units traded, closing at 54.4878. Meanwhile, corporate bonds remained relatively quiet, with only a few securities like the LGH-NT-13/03/26-C0895 showing activity at a closing price of 104.4309.

The collateralized repo market recorded GHS200 million in canceled trades and GHS1.525 billion in settled first-leg transactions, indicating ongoing liquidity management operations in the market.

Market analysts note the continued preference for shorter-dated government securities amid current economic conditions, while longer-dated bonds face more muted demand. The trading patterns suggest investors remain cautious, favoring instruments with more immediate maturities.