Ghana Fixed Income Market Trading Report – February 17, 2025

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) released its trading report for February 17, 2025, detailing activity across various securities, including government bonds, treasury bills, corporate bonds, and repurchase agreements.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of trading volumes, yields, and closing prices, reflecting the market’s performance on the day.

Government Bonds Lead Trading Activity

Government of Ghana (GOG) bonds dominated trading, with significant volumes recorded in both new and old issuances. The new GOG notes and bonds saw a total trading volume of GHS 400 million across two transactions, with yields ranging between 25.69% and 27%. The old GOG bonds also saw activity, particularly in longer-tenured securities, with yields stabilizing around 19% to 22%.

Treasury bills also featured prominently, with the 364-day bill recording the highest trading volume of GHS 290.75 million. The 91-day and 182-day bills saw moderate activity, with yields remaining stable, reflecting investor confidence in short-term government debt.

Corporate Bonds Show Steady Demand

Corporate bonds traded on the GFIM included issuances from prominent Ghanaian companies such as AFB, LGH, and BFS. The KCP bond maturing in September 2028 recorded the highest volume, with GHS 1.12 million traded at a closing price of 101.02. Other corporate bonds, including those from ESLA and ILL, also saw steady demand, with yields ranging between 19% and 24%.

Repurchase Agreements and Collateralized Trades

The report highlighted activity in repurchase agreements (repos), with collateralized trades and GMRA (Global Master Repurchase Agreement) transactions contributing to market liquidity. While specific figures for repo values were not disclosed, the data indicated a healthy level of activity, supporting short-term funding needs for market participants.

Market Insights and Trends

The GFIM report underscores the resilience of Ghana’s fixed income market, with strong demand for both government and corporate securities. The stability in yields, particularly for longer-tenured bonds, reflects investor confidence in the country’s economic outlook. The active trading in treasury bills also indicates robust liquidity in the short-term debt market.

The inclusion of corporate bonds in the trading report highlights the growing diversity of the GFIM, providing investors with a broader range of investment options. This trend is expected to continue as more companies tap into the fixed income market to raise capital.

The GFIM remains a critical component of Ghana’s financial ecosystem, offering investors a platform to trade a variety of debt instruments. The February 17 report provides valuable insights into market dynamics, helping investors make informed decisions. As the market continues to evolve, increased participation from both domestic and international investors is anticipated, further deepening liquidity and enhancing market efficiency.

For more detailed information on specific securities and trading volumes, market participants are encouraged to review the full GFIM trading report.