Ghana Fixed Income Market Trading Report Highlights for March 3, 2025

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) released its trading report for March 3, 2025, showcasing activity across various securities, including government bonds, treasury bills, and corporate bonds.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of trading volumes, yields, and closing prices, reflecting the market’s performance on the day.

Government Bonds and Treasury Bills

Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds and treasury bills dominated trading activity, with significant volumes recorded across different tenors. The largest volume traded was in the 2-year treasury bill (GOG-BL-02/03/26-A6712-1944-0), which saw a trading volume of 430,376,010 units, closing at a price of 81.7553. This security, maturing on March 2, 2026, remains a key benchmark for short-term investments.

In the treasury bills segment, the 91-day bill (GOG-BL-02/06/25-A6710-1944-0) recorded the highest trading volume, with 43,992,960 units traded, closing at 95.2747. The 182-day and 364-day bills also saw active trading, with the 364-day bill (GOG-BL-10/03/25-A6457-1893-0) leading in volume at 83,829,696 units traded, closing at 99.5276.

Corporate Bonds

Corporate bonds also saw activity, with notable trades in bonds issued by financial institutions. The AFB-BD-16/05/25-C0245-19.10 bond, issued by a leading financial institution, closed at 98.752, reflecting steady investor confidence. Meanwhile, the LGH-NT-13/03/26-C0895-22 bond, issued by a major utility company, closed at 104.4309, indicating strong demand for longer-term corporate debt.

Sell/Buy Back Trades

Sell/buy back trades involving GoG bonds were active, particularly in longer-dated securities. The GOG-BD-13/02/29-A6145-1838-8.65 bond saw a significant volume of 24,490,081 units traded, closing at 62.9820. This reflects ongoing liquidity management strategies by market participants.

Repo Transactions

Collateralized and GMRA (Global Master Repurchase Agreement) repo transactions also featured in the report, with detailed breakdowns of repo statuses, including matched, settled, and expired trades. These transactions are critical for short-term liquidity management in the fixed income market.

Market Outlook

The report underscores the continued investor appetite for Ghanaian fixed income securities, particularly government bonds and treasury bills, which remain the backbone of the market. The active trading in corporate bonds also highlights the growing diversity of the market, with institutional investors seeking higher yields in a low-interest-rate environment.

The GFIM continues to play a pivotal role in Ghana’s financial ecosystem, providing a platform for efficient price discovery and liquidity management. As the market evolves, stakeholders are optimistic about further growth and increased participation from both local and international investors.

For more detailed insights, the full trading report is available on the GFIM platform.