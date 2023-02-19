Ghana Flood With Tears For Christian Atsu As Body Returns Home

It was all tears at the Kotoka International Airport when the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu was brought back to Ghana.

The remains of late Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu arrived at the Terminal 2 VIP section of the Kotoka International Airport.

Some family members of the late star were present at a brief ceremony performed before his remains were taken from a Turkish Airlines aircraft.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was present to represent the executive after the commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Akufo-Addo directed that the late footballer be received and accorded state protocol.

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Ozlem Ergün Uluesen was also at the event.

The 31-year-old Atsu was reported missing after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Rumours of his rescue flooded social for days until the hopes and prayers of Ghanaians were dashed on February 18 when his lifeless body was recovered under the rubble of his 11-storey building residence.

The late Atsu was playing for Hatayaspor in the Turkish topflight until his untimely demise after being trapped under the rubble for twelve days.

Teammates and former clubs of the player have been pouring in their condolences including president Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.