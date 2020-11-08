President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the new Bekwai Municipal Hospital in the Ashanti Region, a project meant to augment healthcare delivery in the country.

The state-of-the-art facility was completed at the cost of 22.3-million-Euros and executed by Messrs Ellipse Projects Limited.

It comprises four operating theatres, 120-bed patients’ wards, accident, and emergency unit, central sterile services department, laundry, and kitchen.

Other facilities include mortuary, X-ray and ultrasound unit, laboratory, staff accommodation, eye, dental, ear, nose and throat clinics as well as administrative and offices.

The 120-bed hospital had been abandoned for a considerable number of years due to financial constraints, and efforts by the previous government to see its successful completion also failed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said re-activation of the stalled project commenced in May 2019, noting that the successful continuation and completion of the major works on the facility was indicative of his Administration’s resolve to build a resilient and robust healthcare system.

“The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is committed to continuing with health-related infrastructural projects initiated by the previous government for the sake of future generations,” the President emphasized.

He commended the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ghana Health Service (GHS) for working assiduously to get the job done and asked the two institutions to ensure periodic and constant maintenance of the new facility.

“This edifice has been completed at great cost to the nation,” the President observed, explaining that the supervisors should, therefore, ensure value for money.

Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health, hinted that works on other strategic health facilities in the Region, including the Afari Military, Kumawu, Fomena, and Konongo Hospitals were in progress.

These projects, according to the Minister, were being executed to bolster quality healthcare delivery in Ashanti, adding that the government had initiated the processes for the construction of more than one hundred health facilities across the country.

The objective is to make healthcare accessible to the citizenry for their wellbeing.

Nana Osei Kwadwo Ababio, Omanhene of Bekwai, said the chiefs and people were grateful to the government for seeing the completion of the project.