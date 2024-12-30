Ghana Football Administrator Urges Government to Designate National Stadium for National Team Matches

Samuel Aboabire, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, has called on the government to designate one of the national stadiums exclusively for national team matches and special events.

The football administrator expressed concern about the ongoing issue of stadiums being banned from hosting high-profile fixtures, including national team matches, due to failing to meet certification standards.

Aboabire’s remarks come at a time when Ghana faced the prospect of hosting its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers abroad, as none of the country’s stadiums met the required CAF (Confederation of African Football) standards. This prompted his appeal for a solution that would ensure Ghana’s stadiums are up to the task of hosting national team games.

Speaking to Alfred Takyi Mensah on Onua TV, Aboabire suggested that allocating one of the national stadiums solely for national team fixtures could help alleviate the recurring problem. He also emphasized that such a move would contribute to the improvement of the national teams’ performances.

“I would urge the government to allocate one of the national stadiums for national team matches. This would help stop CAF from banning our stadiums,” Aboabire said. “If the government is able to fund the costs, a stadium similar to Wembley could greatly improve the performance of our national teams.”

Aboabire’s proposal is rooted in the belief that consistent access to a dedicated, well-maintained venue will not only prevent logistical challenges related to stadium bans but also provide the national teams with an environment that fosters success. By creating a premier venue for national team games, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the government could further enhance the country’s football infrastructure, ultimately benefiting the players and supporters alike.