Ghana Football Association Reshuffles Black Stars Coaching Staff Following AFCON Miss

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has initiated a revamp of the senior men’s national team, following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Despite the setback, Otto Addo remains the head coach of the Black Stars, but the GFA has brought in reinforcements to strengthen the technical team.

The GFA has appointed Winfried Anton Schafer, a seasoned German coach with a wealth of experience, as the new Technical Advisor for the national team. Schafer, who led Cameroon to victory in the 2002 AFCON, is expected to bring valuable expertise to help steer the Black Stars back on track.

Desmond Ofei, renowned for his success in revitalizing Ghana’s Under-20 team, will join the Black Stars as an assistant coach. The coaching team will also include former international John Paintsil and Derrick Bonsu, who will serve as the team’s athletics coach. Additionally, Fatau Dauda, a former Black Stars goalkeeper, has been appointed as the Goalkeeper Coach.

This new structure reflects the GFA’s commitment to re-establishing the Black Stars as a competitive force on the continental stage, despite the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 AFCON.