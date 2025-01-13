Ghana Football Association Reshuffles Technical Team for Black Starlets

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a reshuffling of the technical team for the Black Starlets, Ghana’s national U-17 men’s football team, as they prepare for their upcoming assignments in 2025 and beyond.

Experienced CAF License A coach Stephen Frimpong Manso has been appointed as the new head coach of the Black Starlets. Manso takes over the reins with a wealth of experience in youth football and is expected to bring fresh ideas to the team as they aim to build on their success and foster the next generation of Ghanaian talent.

Joining him in the technical setup are Nana Kweku Agyemang and Jacob Nettey, who have both been retained as assistant coaches. The GFA is confident that the continuity of Agyemang and Nettey’s roles will help maintain stability and allow for a seamless transition under Manso’s leadership.

The technical team has been further strengthened with Kennedy Ofori Ansah, who will serve as the goalkeepers’ trainer, and Derrick Laryea, appointed as the team’s video analyst. Charles Okofo Asenso has been named as the equipment officer, ensuring the team is well-equipped for their upcoming campaigns.

On the medical front, Dr. Kofi Ablorh has been appointed as the team doctor, with Eric Totimeh taking on the role of physiotherapist. Jeremiah Boye will serve as the team’s masseur, while Waisu Ali Mohammed has been named the welfare officer to oversee the players’ well-being.

With the revamped technical team in place, preparations for the Black Starlets’ future competitions are set to begin, with training camps expected to be announced in due course. The GFA is optimistic that the new appointments will help guide the team to success and further enhance the development of young football talent in Ghana.