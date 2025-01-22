Ghana Football Association Sticks with Coach Otto Addo Despite AFCON Qualification Failure

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to retain coach Otto Addo despite overseeing one of the country’s most disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaigns.

Under Addo’s guidance, the Black Stars failed to win any of their six matches in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, resulting in Ghana’s first-ever failure to qualify for the continental tournament in two decades.

However, despite the disappointing outcome, the GFA has made it clear that they have no intention of parting ways with the coach. Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the GFA and Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, confirmed the decision, noting that the focus is now on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“I think the GFA has taken the decision already,” Abbey said in an interview on Original FM, adding that Otto Addo will remain at the helm as Ghana turns its attention to securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The GFA’s decision comes with plans to overhaul Addo’s backroom staff. Sources indicate that assistant coaches Joseph Lauman, John Paintsil, and goalkeepers’ coach Fatau Dauda are likely to be dismissed as part of efforts to strengthen the team’s support structure.

While the AFCON qualifiers were a setback, Addo has reignited Ghana’s hopes for the World Cup, guiding the team to back-to-back wins against Mali and the Central African Republic. This resurgence has given the GFA confidence in Addo’s ability to steer the Black Stars back on course.

“The GFA is keeping Otto Addo. Immediately, it’s about the World Cup qualifiers that start in March, and to ensure that the poor trend of results that led to non-qualification for AFCON, we would be able to change course and put the Black Stars back on the winning path,” Abbey stated.

Otto Addo, who was appointed in early 2024 following Ghana’s disappointing 2023 AFCON performance, now enters his second stint as head coach. His initial tenure had seen success, notably guiding Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, his second spell has been less fruitful, with the failure to qualify for AFCON marking a low point in his coaching career. Despite this, Addo still holds a long-term contract with the GFA, which includes an option for an additional two years, offering him an opportunity to turn things around.

As the Black Stars prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in March, the GFA will be closely monitoring Addo’s performance, with the hope that a revamped backroom team can help the coach lead the team back to success on the international stage.