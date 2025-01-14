Ghana Football Association Unveils New Technical Team for Black Queens Ahead of Women’s AFCON

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed a new technical team for the Black Queens, just a few months ahead of the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This change follows the departure of former coach Nora Hauptle.

Swedish coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the team. Known for his vast experience and qualifications, Coach Bjorkegren will be supported by Charles Sampson and Anita Wiredu, who have been named as Assistant Coaches.

The team’s goalkeepers will be under the guidance of Nassamu Yakubu, who has been appointed Goalkeepers Coach. Enoch Jordan Daitey will serve as the team’s Athletic Coach, bringing further strength to the technical setup.

In terms of medical staff, the Black Queens will be supported by Kate Boachie-Agyemang as the head of the medical unit, with Asinawu Abubakari taking on the role of Team Nurse. Margaret Foli has also been appointed as the team’s Physiotherapist to provide further medical support.

To oversee the welfare of the players, Drucilia Arthur will serve as the Welfare Manager, while Patience Nana A. Quarshie and Adwoa Bayor will be the team’s Equipment Officers. The technical team will also benefit from the expertise of Ronnie Bergdahl, an experienced video analyst who will be providing valuable technical support to the team.

The new coach and technical staff are tasked with preparing the Black Queens for the Women’s AFCON, a competition where the team faced early elimination in the 2018 edition, crashing out at the group stage. With the team set to compete in the upcoming tournament, the GFA is hopeful that this new team will bring fresh energy and guidance to propel the Black Queens to success.