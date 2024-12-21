Ghana Football Association’s “Catch Them Young Policy” Gains Traction in Refereeing Development

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has faced numerous challenges, from underperforming national teams to a league struggling to captivate audiences.

Refereeing, in particular, has been a persistent issue. However, the GFA is tackling this problem head-on through its flagship initiative, the Catch Them Young Policy, aimed at improving the standard of officiating in the country.

Launched in response to the 2018 Number 12 documentary that exposed corruption within Ghana’s refereeing system, the policy focuses on identifying, training, and nurturing young referees between the ages of 12 and 18. This initiative aims to instill strong virtues and a solid understanding of the game early on, creating a future crop of referees who can uphold integrity and professionalism.

President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, expressed optimism about the policy’s potential at its launch, emphasizing its role in shaping the future of officiating: “Today marks a significant step in our agenda to improve refereeing in this country. We are training our kids in the way they should go so that when they grow, they won’t depart from the good virtues they have learned.”

Modeled after similar successful programs in countries like England, Scotland, and Ireland, the Catch Them Young Policy has already begun to show positive results. In the past four years, a number of young referees have officiated at various levels, including Colt football, Division 1, and Division 2 matches. Some have even progressed to officiate Ghana Premier League games.

Prominent beneficiaries of the policy include Sophia Azumah from the Central Region and Salma Iddi from the North East Region. These two women have broken barriers in a traditionally male-dominated profession, serving as officials at the WAFU U-17 Zone B Girls Cup. Both young women shared how the program has allowed them to pursue their dream of refereeing, providing opportunities to travel and gain experience across Ghana.

Sophia emphasized how the policy has enabled her to overcome personal and societal barriers, while Salma discussed how it is challenging the stereotype of female referees. Despite initial family opposition, both have gained full family support for their career choices.

Another notable success story is Nana Kofi Amoah, who has risen through the ranks and is now listed as a Ghana Premier League referee. While he acknowledges the success of the program, Nana Kofi stresses the importance of addressing challenges like assaults on referees, which could discourage young people from pursuing officiating as a career. He believes that tackling these issues would inspire more young boys and girls to join the profession.

Senior FIFA referee instructor, Mamaga Augustina Fugah, is a strong advocate for the policy, particularly for the opportunities it offers young girls. She dismisses critics who argue that the program rushes the development of young referees, emphasizing that the long-term benefits of early training far outweigh these concerns.

While the Catch Them Young Policy is still evolving and faces challenges, it represents a deliberate effort by the GFA to develop referees from an early age, ensuring that the future of officiating in Ghana is both competent and resilient. This initiative underscores the GFA’s commitment to rebuilding trust and professionalism in Ghanaian refereeing, setting the stage for a brighter future in football officiating.