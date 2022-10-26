Ghana Football Starts Journey To Paris 2024

The Ghana Under 23 team have began their campaign to qualify for next Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024.

The Black Meteors, under Coaches Tanko Ibrahim and Godwin Attram rambled to victory in Maputo after striker Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh scored twice from the spot to hand Ghana a first leg advantage.

The hosts pulled one back late in the game.

Ghana will hosts Mozambique next week in Kumasi as the qualifiers for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations continues. The tournament will serve as qualifiers for the next Olympics in Paris.

Ghana has not participated at the Olympic Games since 2004.