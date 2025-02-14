Ghana Football’s Fever Pitch: Coach Tanko Calls for a Culture Shift

Medeama’s head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has delivered a stark message to Ghanaian football, urging a radical shift in how the sport is perceived and supported.

Tanko criticized the all-too-common mindset that treats every match like a life-or-death battle, arguing that this hyper-competitive mentality not only burdens home teams but also creates an overly hostile environment for away supporters.

“We treat football in Ghana like it’s a life or death event, and I don’t understand why. It’s a sport—you can win, lose, or draw,” Tanko said, his words resonating with many who have long lamented the toxic fan culture. He pointed out that unlike in countries such as Germany, where fans maintain clear expectations and respect for the game’s natural uncertainties, many Ghanaian clubs have yet to educate their supporters on a more balanced approach. He also called on security personnel to step up their game, ensuring matchday safety and curbing incidents that have marred the sport.

Tanko’s comments come in the wake of a tragedy that shook Ghanaian football—the death of Kotoko supporter Francis Nana Yaw Frimpong, known as Nana Pooley, during a Premier League match at Nana Koronmansah Park. The incident, which occurred amid clashes as Nsoatreman faced Asante Kotoko, led to the suspension of the league and has sparked widespread calls for reform.

In response to these events, the Ghana Football Association has rolled out enhanced safety and security protocols across all league venues. However, Tanko’s remarks suggest that the problem runs deeper than just physical security measures. He challenges clubs and fans alike to rethink the intense pressures that have, time and again, pushed the sport to a dangerous edge.

This call for change underscores a growing recognition that football should be celebrated as a game, not a battleground. As the nation grapples with balancing passion and safety, Tanko’s voice adds to a chorus of advocates for a more measured, respectful, and ultimately sustainable approach to the sport.