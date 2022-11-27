Ghana Footvolley Association And Beit Issie Shapiro Holds Successful Hydrotherapy Course

The Ghana Footvolley Association in collaboration with the Beit Issie Shapiro and the HPERS Department of the University of Education Winneba in Ghana have organized the first hydrotherapy course in Ghana and Africa as a whole to train participants on practicing the Halliwick concept hydrotherapy in Ghana.

The four days programme which came off from November 21 to 24 attracted a sizeable number of people including students and lecturers.

The facilitators from Israel, Yael, Ilianet and Roni were introduced by the President of the Ghana Footvolly Association, Mr. Mustapha Mohammed, who briefed the participants on the purpose to train the first hydrotherapists in Ghana.

The Head of Department of HPERS Dr. Munkaila urged participants to put out their best in the course and take it seriously before officially opening the course.

Madam Ilanit introduced the course outline and duration, including the theory and practicals in the pool.

Ms. Ilanit and Yael gave a history of the Halliwick concept and its importance which included mental adjustment, disengagement, and transversal rotation control.

The facilitators demonstrated what they taught at the classroom in the pool and we were put in pars to practice.

Yael took participants through the properties of water and the 10-point Halliwick Concept program being Sagittal rotation control, longitudinal rotation control and combined rotation control.

Some of the topics discussed were: Upthrust and balance in stillness We also discussed entries, exits and support of clients who have disabilities in the water. Dr. Rubi Shalev was emphatic in ensuring that the participants understood everything to gained confidence in practicing the skills thought by facilitators.

The Facilitators were amazed as they discussed Turbulent Gliding and Simple Progression and Basic Movement.

All participants being issued certificates.

Dr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong who chaired the programme admonished the team from Israel to continue to strengthen the collaboration with the department so that they can have exchange programs.

The Ghana Footvolley Association is glad to put the programme together within a short period and appreciates all dignitaries who graced the occasion.

The Participants are fortunate to be part of this program. They have been labeled as ambassadors of the course and expected to make positive impacts in the lives of other people.