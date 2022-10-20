Ghana For African Scrabble Championship In Zambia

Three top Ghanaian Scrabble players have set off for the 2022 African Scrabble Championships to be held in Lusaka, Zambia.

The event is scheduled for October 21st to 24th.

Scrabble is a game that enriches the vocabulary and also improves your tactics and strategies among students.

Scrabble is a fast becoming popular in Ghana and the Scrabble Association of Ghana (SCAG) is leaving no stone unturned to groom new players who can compete in the world.

The team is led by the President of Ghana Scrabble Association Mr. Haruna Adamu with Stanley Ubiedi, the current National Champion, Christian Mensah, a former National Champion and Charles Haizel Tachie-Menson also a former National Champion.

The three were recently in Lagos, Nigeria to participate in the Mind Game Grand Slam where Ghana placed second to the host nation.

Countries like the USA, UK, Gambia, Liberia and Sierra Leone were represented.

Mr. Haruna Adamu, President of the Ghana Scrabble Association said the Lagos Tournament has put them in condition and focus on the next tournament in Zambia.

“We are looking forward to another good performance, we can make it better because we are capable, I trust my team and they will deliver “he said.

He appealed to the media to give Scrabble some attention so that it can be promoted and practiced in schools at both JHS and SHS, as well as the Tertiary Institutions.