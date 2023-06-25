Ghana For Semi Final In Teqball At 2nd African Beach Games

Sylvester Oko Nortey of Ghana advances to Teqball Semi Finals after spectacular win with a broken finger at 2nd African Beach Games in Tunisia.

Notwithstanding a dislocated finger, Ghana Teqball hopeful Sylvester Oko Nortey came from a game to tie his quarter final match 1-1.

After a long hold up, he was treated and had his fingers strapped by the Team doctor.

Just a few moments ago, he beat his opponent Senso Mnisi 2-1 to qualify for the semi finals.

It’s a huge win for the 19 year old from Accra at his first ever international competition.

Oko Nortey will face the top seed from Nigeria Victor Oyemade in the semi finals on Sunday evening.

Source Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Tunisia