Ghana Forum Tackles Environment-Economy Balance Crisis

The Ghana National Landscape Forum opened in Accra this week, convening experts and stakeholders to address urgent environmental challenges while balancing economic growth and ecological preservation.

The three-day event, organized by the Ministries of Lands and Natural Resources and Environment, Science and Technology with World Bank support, gathered leaders from the Environmental Protection Authority, Forestry Commission, development partners, and civil society under the theme: “Natural Resource Management and Forest Economy for Inclusive Growth.”

Deputy Minister Sulemana, representing Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, highlighted Ghana’s environmental crisis: rampant deforestation, water pollution, and illegal mining (*galamsey*) devastating ecosystems and food security. He outlined a five-pronged strategy, including mining license reforms, military-backed enforcement, and land reclamation. Since February 2025, seven seized forest reserves were recovered, with over 100 excavators confiscated.

Key initiatives launched include the *Blue Water Initiative* (training 2,000 community vanguards with the Ghana Navy) and the Tree for Life Reforestation program to restore degraded landscapes. A *Natural Capital Accounting (NCA) framework,

detailing Ghana’s ecosystems and land-use data, was unveiled to guide sustainable management.

Sulemana urged stakeholders to “generate bold recommendations” for safeguarding natural heritage, emphasizing collaboration with communities and traditional leaders. The forum aims to finalize actionable solutions, with the Deputy Minister praising World Bank support as vital to progress.

“Our deliberations must renew commitment to preserving Ghana’s resources for future generations,” he concluded.

