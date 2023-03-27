Ghana, four others to receive $100 million security assistance from US

The United States (US) Monday announced a US$100 million support package for Ghana, Benin, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire and Togo, as part of efforts to promote stability in the sub-Region.

The visiting US Vice-President, Kamala Harris, said the package was meant to cushion the beneficiary countries financially to address violent extremism and instability.

She was addressing a media conference on Monday, March 27, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House, Accra, after closed door discussions.

She expressed the US’ commitment to supporting Ghana to revamp its post-Covid/Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted economy.

“The United States (US) stands by its commitment to building on existing relations with Ghana, and working together to advance America’s investment in the wellbeing, health and prosperity of the people,” she stated.

Vice-President Harris expressed concern about the growing instability in the sub-Region, and praised Ghana for its sustained efforts to work with stakeholders to promote peace and stability in the sub-Region.

She also commended President Nana Akufo-Addo: “You have been very courageous and forward in terms of standing for democratic principles.”

Ghana has been a beacon of hope in championing the cause of democracy and the Rule of Law in the face of the violent extremism that threatened sustainable development and growth in the sub-Region.

Kamala Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday at the start of a three-nation African tour, as Washington looks to strengthen diplomatic ties on the continent.

The trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia until April 02, comes after a December summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Washington with US leaders and counterparts from Africa.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the country remained resolute in cooperating with the US to work towards a peaceful resolution of conflicts, global and security.

“My meeting with the US Vice-President this afternoon has further boosted the steadfast cooperation between the two countries,” he affirmed.

Ghana, the President said, would continue to liaise with the US at all levels for sustainable development and growth.

He said the country was determined to add value to its abundant natural resources in order to lift the economy from dependence on foreign aid to a self-reliant one.

Earlier, Ms Harris inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Ghana Airforce, and took the national salute, whilst a 21-gun salute boomed in the background.

The leaders, with their delegations, went into bilateral talks, where discussions centred on a range of global and regional issues, including democracy, good governance, and human rights; regional security; long-term economic growth and macroeconomic stability and climate issues.

Ms Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will be hosted at a State Banquet at the Jubilee House by President Akufo-Addo in the evening.