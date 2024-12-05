Ghana Freedom Party Unites Behind NDC

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has declared its support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming presidential election. This decision was announced by Jerry Ofei Addo, Deputy General Secretary of the GFP, during a press conference in Accra.

Mr Addo emphasized that the GFP is a united party despite the recent loss of its flagbearer, Akua Donkor. He assured the public that the party’s differences have been resolved, and they are now focused on supporting the NDC.

The GFP’s decision to support the NDC was based on a thorough examination of the policies and manifestos of various political parties and independent candidates. Addo noted that the NDC’s vision and policies align with those of the GFP, particularly in areas such as women’s empowerment and education.

The GFP’s support for the NDC is significant, given the party’s large following. With over 2 million supporters nationwide, the GFP’s endorsement could potentially swing votes in favour of the NDC.

Mr Addo concluded by urging Ghanaians to exercise their democratic right and vote for

the NDC. He also advised the Vice President to reflect on his mistakes and come back stronger in the future.

By Kingsley Asiedu