Ghana freighted its first consignments of goods under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), officials disclosed Tuesday.

Two local firms, Kasapreko Company Limited, a local manufacturer of alcoholic products, and Ghanadour Cosmetics Limited, exported their products via air and sea freights, respectively, to countries on the continent Monday.

“Here at Kasapreko, we are very happy for the introduction of the AfCFTA, and we are also happy to be one of the first companies to be exporting products from Ghana under this agreement,” said Francis Holly Adza, international business development director of the company.

“Kasapreko already exports products to 14 African countries, and we would like to take advantage of AfCFTA to roll out our market expansion to the rest of the continent,” he said.

Ghandour also exports its cosmetic products to some African countries, and officials said the commencement of the AfCFTA would boost the company’s market expansion on the continent.

Alan Kyeremateng, Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry, said the empowerment of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to play critical roles in the implementation would be necessary for the success of AfCFTA.

“In Ghana, we will ensure the inclusion of the MSMEs in the implementation process so that they can all benefit from the new trade order,” Kyeremateng said. Enditem