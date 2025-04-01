Ghana Fuel Prices Set for Modest April Hike

Ghana’s Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has announced a slight increase in petrol and diesel prices effective April 2025, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) costs will dip marginally.

Petrol prices will rise by 2%, diesel by 1.1%, and LPG will drop 0.3% in the first pricing window of the month, reflecting global market shifts and currency fluctuations.

The adjustment follows a 0.86% climb in Brent crude oil prices to $72.57 per barrel, driven by tightening global supply amid ongoing geopolitical trade tensions. While international petrol prices surged 4.15%, diesel and LPG saw declines of 1.87% and 0.51%, respectively, highlighting divergent refining and supply chain dynamics.

A slight recovery in the cedi provided limited relief, with the currency appreciating 0.07% against the U.S. dollar in late March after a 5.3% depreciation earlier in the quarter. Central bank interventions helped stabilize the exchange rate, contributing to a 0.31% rebound on international markets.

The hikes come after three consecutive fuel price reductions in March, which temporarily eased consumer burdens. COMAC warned transport operators to anticipate increased operational costs, though the rises remain modest compared to 2024’s volatility.

Analysts note the mixed trends underscore Ghana’s vulnerability to global energy markets, where supply constraints and currency performance jointly dictate local pricing. With LPG costs dipping, households reliant on gas may find partial respite, though broader inflationary pressures persist.

COMAC reiterated its call for sustained fiscal reforms to buffer against external shocks, emphasizing the need for strategic fuel reserves and diversified energy investments. As April’s adjustments take effect, market watchers await further central bank measures to stabilize the cedi and mitigate ripple effects on transport and commodity sectors.