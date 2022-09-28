Ghana fully committed to ITU direction for global digital transformation – Ursula

Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has assured the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) of Ghana’s readiness to adopt its strategic direction for global digital transformation.

According to her, the adoption is needed to facilitate equitable connectivity, which is vital to support the primary objective of the economic transformation of Ghana.

Also, she indicated the adoption will go a long way to help the country transform Covid19 from a global crisis to an opportunity through digital technology.

“Chairperson, Secretary General, Excellencies, Ghana is fully committed to the strategic direction set by the ITU to ensure the universal connectivity that will propel the needed global digital transformation. Closing the digital divide to facilitate equitable connectivity, which is vital to support the economic transformation of Ghana, is our primary objective. We are of the opinion that we can transform Covid19 from a global crisis to an opportunity through digital technology” she revealed this at the Ministerial Roundtable Session, which precedes the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest, Romania.

The Minister, who is currently in Bucharest representing Ghana at the PP-22, called for more partnership to help government of Ghana to implement more initiatives that will ensure digital inclusiveness for more of its citizens.

These, she explained were priority areas for Ghana as the Government believes that digital skills development is the cornerstone of digital transformation.

“Our Government has also introduced initiatives to narrow the digital divide and empower citizens to embrace the use of ICT. We are implementing a Rural Telephony project to connect over 3 million people. These previously unconnected people now have equal access to the innovations introduced by the Government in Ghana’s digital transformation journey.

She continued, “To ensure a secure and resilient cyberspace for sustained digital transformation, utilising ITU guidelines, Ghana is actively promoting cybersecurity not only for our benefit but for the sub-region as a whole. Ghana’s ranking on the 2021 ITU Global Cybersecurity Index improved to 86.69%, up from 32.6% in 2017. We seek partnerships and international cooperation to do even better for our entire sub-region”.

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also called for support as Ghana seeks re-election to the ITU Council for the 2023 to 2026 term, as well as the representation of Mr. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko for election to the Radio Regulations Board (RRB).

“Chairperson, Ghana, remains an active member of the ITU, fully committed to the work of the ITU Council, and we will continue to align our goals with the ITU strategic plan, which will be adopted here in Bucharest. Ghana considers the collaborative platforms initiated by the ITU and the various regional and global partnerships essential to the growth of not only the Africa Region but all Member States for our collective benefit. To this end, Ghana will continue to serve the ITU community, and as we seek reelection to the Council, we are counting on your vote and support to retain Ghana as a Council member to continue serving you diligently” she indicated.