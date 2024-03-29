Ghana Fund To Order 50 Diamond DA-62 Aircraft

Source: Dr Noskim Atidigah

Accra, Monday, 18th March 2024.

Ghana Fund has initiated the process to order fifty Diamond DA-62 aircraft as part of the arrangements to kick-start the “members only” Ghanaian Airlines service. This took place during the Ghana Fund’s maiden Trade Mission to Austria this March. It is the dawn of new hope for a national airline and opened new doors for the Ghanaian aviation industry.

Ghana Fund will order 50 Diamond DA-62 light aircraft as part of the fleet planned for the establishment of an aviation footprint in Ghana with an extension to West and Central African countries.

The first five aircraft will be delivered before the end of 2024 whilst the remaining 45 aircraft will be delivered over the next two years. During this period, other aircrafts making up the footprint fleet including 200 piston engine light aircrafts and 60 Cessna Caravans will be delivered.

Dr Noskim Atidigah – President of Ghana Fund, stated that the choice of aircraft for the footprint operations was informed by the ability of the aircraft to use remote airstrips. This, he said, will make communities without airports in Ghana have access to aviation services and enjoy the comfort of travel.

Unfortunately, not all persons will have access to the flights; the “Members Only” service will be restricted to only members in good standing. It will also not enter the commercial aviation space any sooner, however, the service will be branded “Ghanaian Airlines”, and this name will be maintained throughout the airline’s growth structure. He went on to say “We would nurture and grow the club, and will at the right time introduce large aircrafts such as commercial airliners into service.

In the coming months, the President of Ghana Fund will lead high-level delegations to Australia, the USA, and Europe to keep deliveries on schedule. He is highly optimistic that a national airline is eminent, and the current contribution is the way forward.