Ghana Garden and Flower Show opens in Accra

The December edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show has opened at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra to spread the love for a greener, cleaner, healthier, and a more beautiful Ghana.

Organised by the Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, the event is on the theme: “Growth Unleashed – Spread the Love.”

It opened on Thursday, December 8, and will run until Monday December 12, 2022.

Ms Esther Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, in a statement, said: “Climate change and environmental degradation threaten our existence, and we all have a duty to fight to protect Mother Earth.”

“Christmas is a time to show love. The December Ghana Garden and Flower Show presents another opportunity for environmental edutainment, enterprise and beautification.”

“We invite you to come because you love the earth and care about its protection and preservation. Come benefit from knowledge, fun, networking and relaxation.”

The Show includes exhibition, masterclass for adults on the topic: “Spruce Up Your Garden for Christmas”, and “Little Green Fingers -Children’s and Beginners Gardening Classes,” for the children.

Others are Kids Playground, Sip and Paint, and Praise Jam, as part of Stratcomm Africa’s annual end-of-year thanksgiving musical concert.

In August, this year, the Show marked 10 years of a focus on, and commitment to, contributing to the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through promoting a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier, and More Beautiful Ghana.

It attracted more than 28,000 visitors, having grown from 1,400 in the first Show in 2013.

The Show continues to grow bigger and better with every event with international appeal and recognition.

