Ghana Gas Corruption: Robert Lartey, Others Allegedly Fingered In Multi-Million Dollar Scandals

Allegations have emerged regarding the General Manager of Operations at the Ghana Gas Company, Ing. Dr. Robert Lartey, suggesting a deep entrenchment of corruption within the organisation.

Dr. Lartey, whose rise within the company raised eyebrows, was moved from his role as Lead Engineer to Director in a remarkably short period, under the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the time, Dr. George Sipa-Adjah Yankey.

Sources have stated that his work has been marked by allegations of financial misconduct, including the awarding of contracts under dubious circumstances.

One such contract, valued at $1.6 million for a marker buoy, is said to have been overpriced, with suggestions that it could have been executed for under $600,000.

These claims, based on classified information, have raised concerns among staff and stakeholders alike.

However, these went unchecked as Dr. Lartey allegedly shifted allegiances following the political transition in Ghana, securing a party affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to maintain his influence.

Further claims implicate Dr. Lartey in a series of internal dealings facilitated through private companies.

Allegedly, under the just-ended administration of Dr. Ben Asante, he was awarded multiple contracts, including lucrative projects at Ghana Gas, as part of an arrangement to maintain internal cover for questionable financial practices.

Additionally, allegations have also surfaced concerning a diversion scheme reportedly led by Dr. Lartey and General Manager of Commercial, Stephen Borteye Jomo.

Classified sources claim that the duo manipulated loading system measurement devices, allowing the diversion and sale of liquid resources for personal gain.

Another key point of contention is the controversial $812 million Ghana Gas Processing Plant 2 (GPP 2) deal.

Dr. Lartey is alleged to have played a pivotal role in orchestrating this contract by reportedly transmitting internal documents to one Intel Logistics and guiding them through the bidding process.

In the quest to expedite approval before the 2024 election, he allegedly collaborated with key figures within the company to introduce a $5 million termination clause in the contract, which was signed under secrecy.

He is said to have collaborated with Dr. Asante and Sylvia to pull this off.

In the wake of all these, he is said to be notorious for threatening staff who call out his inappropriate actions.

These allegations, if substantiated, could indicate a significant misuse of funds and systemic corruption within Ghana Gas.

As the controversy unfolds, there are calls for transparency and accountability within the organisation and a swift investigation by authorities to validate these damning allegations and bring the people involved to book.