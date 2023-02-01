Ghana Gas lauds One On One Foundation

After 20 years of organizing, developing and presenting grassroots sports, entertainment and educational events and programs.

One On One Foundation has been recognized and duly rewarded by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) at its 47th Awards Gala at the Accra International Conference Center last Saturday.

The CEO of One-On-One Foundation Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams today presented the SWAG Award to one of its major partners and sponsor, Ghana Gas whose management applauded the efforts and achievements.

Olla Williams thanked Ghana Gas and all other supporters in their events.

He said the SWAG Award, which all sports people in Ghana look up to will inspire and motivate them to work harder.

He also thanked the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ministry of Youth and Sports for supporting lesser known sports like Baton Race, Tug of War and Pillow Fighting.

One On One Foundation was named as one of the winners in the Corporate Category at the 47th SWAG Awards.

Other Corporate Awardees are Max TV, SES HD+, Captain One Golf Society and Tennis Foundation.

One-On-One Foundation and its sister company, Dreamland Sports Plus have over the years been organizing sports events in schools, colleges, universities and communities.

Kudus Mohammed of Ajax and Ghana Black Stars won the Sports Personality of the year 2022 in addition to the SWAG Footballer of the year 2022.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Stars striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnie was named the local Footballer of the year for the second time.

Abraham Mensah, Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist got the Amateur Boxer of the year Award.

Juliet Bawuah took home 10,000ghc and the SWAG Sports Journalist of the year.