Ghana Gas National Company (GGNC) is the latest corporate body to join the list of sponsors for the first-ever Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.

The company as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has donated GHC 40,000 towards the organization of the event fixed for Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) is the nation’s premiere mid-stream gas business company that owns and operates infrastructure required for the gathering, transporting, and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana and internationally.

The company is responsible for producing and prospecting of lean gas, condensate, LPG and isopentanes and further plays a key role in accelerating the nation’s industrial sector.

Ghana Gas operates on a business model and obtains revenue through the processing, transportation, and sale of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

GNGC currently supplies gas to the Volta River Authority (VRA) for power generation.

The company has its headquarters in the nation’s capital, Accra, with the gas plant situated at Atuabo, in the Western region of Ghana.

Ghana Gas is a trusted and reliable gas company and contributes to Ghana’s economic development.

The maiden edition of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon would be part of the activities planned for the 2020 Ankos Festival.

It is under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) with Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited.

Over 1000 athletes are expected to participate in the 21-Kilometer race from the Sekondi Stadium in Essipong to Amanful in Takoradi.

Athletes all over the country and the sub-region are expected to participate in the historic event.

Information from the organisers indicates that five Kenyans have registered for the. marathon and are expected in the country on December 25.

The event would be sponsored by Ghana Gas Company, Africa World Airlines, mybet.Africa, Cowbell, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, Lakeside Estate, GOIL, STMA, Halfan Ghana Limited, Escort Security Services, The Inquisitor Newspaper and Sportenetgh.com