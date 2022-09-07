Ghana Gas to strengthen Journalists’ capacity in energy reporting

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Management of Ghana Gas have agreed on collaborating to equip journalists in energy reporting to propel growth in the sector.

The renewal of the commitment was led by Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of GJA and Dr Ben Asante, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Gas, in Accra.

Dr Asante said Ghana Gas was currently responsible for about 80 per cent of power supply in Ghana, adding that, the company had the vision of providing service to the nation when it came to power supply.

“Ghana Gas represents the first block and gate for energy generation in Ghana, and we want to work hard in this aspect to keep the lights on,” he said.

The CEO said accurate reporting of issues was critical in the energy sector and investing in building the capacity of journalists was the way to go.

The GJA President expressed gratitude to Ghana Gas for supporting the Association and said GJA and Ghana Gas were both stakeholders in nation building, and for that matter the media.

He used the occasion to outline GJA’s plan of action in the days and months ahead and called on Ghana Gas to support the Awards for Journalists slated for November 12, 2022, with the view to upholding high professionalism in Ghana’s Media ecosystem.

Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, reminded journalists that reporting on facts was critical to quality and responsible Journalism.

He said ethics should remain a watch work in the life of a journalist and appealed to producers and talk show hosts to avoid empaneling politicians instead of experts in discussing energy issues to ensure accuracy of information disseminated.

The GJA President was accompanied by Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, GJA Vice President; Mr Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary; Mr Dominic Hlodzi, Organizing Secretary; Mrs Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer and Madam Rebecca Ekpe, Public Affairs Officer.