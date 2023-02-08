Ghana Gas trains opinion leaders, media on its operations

The Ghana National Gas Company has organised a training session for opinion leaders and media personnel at Beyin in the Jomoro Municipality to sensitise them on its operations.

The training also offered the participating leaders from the three communities surrounding the Gas installation an opportunity to ask pertinent questions bothering their lives and livelihood to engender more social trust and to enable theme own and protect such a national asset.

Mr Stephen Donkor, Senior Manager, Community Relations, and Corporate Social Responsibility, opening the workshop said the adjoining communities formed an integral component of achieving the overall success of their operations and must therefore be engaged on timely basis.

“If you are educated on our operations properly from the point of health and safety, employment opportunities and other livelihood support programmes ….I don’t think you will run to the media or organise agitation, but rather you will engage us should in case you have any challenge concerning our operations…and that is why we are

doing this programme today”.

Mr Donkor also urged them to always knock at their door as leaders of the community….”we are here and ready to engage you at any time”.

The session was thoroughly used to explain environmental monitoring and emission management processes, EPAs role in their operations, Corporate Social Responsibility projects and grievance resolution procedure.

Ms Mansah Kamasah, Assistant Manager, Environmental, Health and Safety noted how resilient their safety systems were and hinted that tree planting had become a cardinal aspect of their work in mitigating climate issues.

Mr Isaac Quaicoe, who took the participants through Grievance Resolution Procedure said the company had seven days to respond to any inquisition.

He therefore urged them to exhaust all channels of communications in ensuring a satisfactory resolution procedure.

In the meantime, the company had opened the 2023 scholarship portal to absorb some 100 Ghanaian needy students to achieve their full potentials.