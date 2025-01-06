Ghana Gears Up for President-elect Mahama’s Inauguration Amid Heightened Security and Global Attention

As Ghana prepares for the swearing-in of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025, all eyes are on the Black Star Square in Accra, where the ceremony will take place.

This inauguration marks a crucial moment in the country’s democratic process, reflecting its commitment to a peaceful and orderly transition of power.

The event is set to draw significant international attention, with the presence of ten heads of state, two vice presidents, and high-ranking representatives from global organizations such as the Commonwealth and the African Development Bank (AfDB). Notable leaders including Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kenyan President William Ruto are expected to be in attendance, alongside delegations from the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom. These high-profile dignitaries underline the importance of the ceremony, which has been planned with the utmost precision to showcase Ghana’s democratic values on the world stage.

In a statement, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the Mahama Transition Team, confirmed the extensive security measures put in place for the inauguration. The Black Star Square is undergoing meticulous preparations to ensure both the safety of the dignitaries and the smooth running of the event. The Ministry of National Security has imposed a ban on private drones in the vicinity of the ceremony, including both commercial and recreational drones. This precautionary measure is designed to safeguard the event from potential security threats.

In addition to security, the logistical arrangements for the inauguration are being carefully managed. The event is scheduled to commence at 8:30 a.m., with guests expected to be seated promptly. The ceremony will proceed with formal proceedings at 11:00 a.m. when the Speaker of Parliament escorts the President-elect and Vice-President-elect to the parliamentary chamber for the oath-taking.

It is worth noting that only invited guests with valid invitation cards will be permitted access to the swearing-in area. This decision underscores the importance of maintaining order and ensuring that the event remains dignified and secure. As such, all attendees must adhere strictly to the established protocols.

Further adding to the attention surrounding the inauguration is the traffic management plan in place. Several roads around the Black Star Square will be temporarily closed to allow for smooth movement of guests and to ensure security is not compromised. Traffic diversions will be in effect, with designated parking areas available for invited guests. However, access to unauthorized parking areas or attempts to bypass roadblocks will not be permitted.

While the inauguration is, of course, a ceremonial event, it is also a powerful symbol of Ghana’s commitment to democratic governance and the peaceful transfer of power. As the country looks toward its future under the leadership of President-elect Mahama, this inauguration is more than just a swearing-in – it is a reflection of Ghana’s continuing role as a beacon of stability in West Africa.

The ceremony is set to be a momentous occasion for the nation and a testament to the resilience and democratic spirit that defines Ghana’s political landscape. The world will undoubtedly be watching as Ghana once again demonstrates its dedication to democracy, peaceful transitions, and inclusive governance.