Ghana-German collaboration beneficial for healthcare system strengthening-MoH

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, has expressed gratitude to the German Government for its sustained collaboration in strengthening Ghana’s physical and digital healthcare infrastructure for quality outcomes.

The Minister said the long-standing relationship between the two countries over the years, had been highly beneficial, as several opportunities had been created for the training of healthcare professionals such doctors, nurses, and engineers, and in the procurement of hospital equipment for quality healthcare delivery.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said this at a short ceremony in Accra to mark the completion of the African German Health Association (AGHA) project on “Strengthening Together the Physical and Digital Infrastructure of the Healthcare Sector”.

The 2021-2022 project, which was implemented by the AGHA in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), seeks to provide new impetus to both the digital and physical infrastructure of the health sector.

The Minister said a holistic assessment of Ghana’s health sector infrastructure was conducted to ascertain the gaps, after, which varied training modules were provided to enhance skills of selected healthcare professionals in areas such as e-health, ICT, hospital administration and to jointly develop a prototype hospital for children.

He said the project was an innovative one, adding that hospital administration was an area that lacked experts, hence it would add value to the existing skills and improve the building of resilient health systems in Ghana.

Mr Agyeman-Manu stated that strategic partnership had been one of the key components of the Universal Health Coverage Roadmap, and that the project was a major example, because it was an initiative from the private sector.

He said the legacy of the project to construct a model children’s hospital in Accra, was very commendable, adding it would serve as a centre of excellence for the mutual benefit of both countries, and urged GIZ to facilitate the speedy realisation of the dream.

He commended all the partners and congratulated the participants for availing themselves for the various training sessions and for excelling in their respective fields of learning.

Mr Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana, expressed satisfaction at the successful outcome of the project.

Mr Johannes Wagner, the Head of Project, GIZ, thanked the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Health and all the other partners for the collaboration.

He said physical infrastructure formed the basis of an efficient healthcare system, thus the integral subcomponents of the project included the promotion of German-Ghanaian cooperation in the design of the health sector, workshops and seminars on hospital planning (design, architecture, medical technology planning, purchasing and processing), Healthcare facility assessments, joint development of a hospital prototype and hospital staff matrix.