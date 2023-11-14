Ghana gets aid from France to expand the value chain of creative arts

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana’s partnership with France to develop culture and the creative arts will bolster economic activities along the value chain.

Referring to the inception of the innovative project, ‘Creation Africa Ghana’, he asserted, “it is a momentous day for us”.

“Culture and the creative arts are huge drivers of economic growth,” he said, at the launch of the project, hosted by the French Ambassador, in Accra.

The initiative seeks to contribute significantly in utilising the untapped potential in the sector by identifying key actors, promote mentorship and develop partnerships.

One of the key highlights is the ‘Forum Creation Africa’, an event dedicated to the production and circulation of emerging African artistic creation, and the creation of new opportunities and narratives.

Under the authority of the Director of Institut Français Ghana (IF Ghana) and Head of Cooperation and Cultural Department of the French Embassy (COCAC), the project is intended to address head-on the critical challenges impeding sustainable growth of the sector.

It aims to support Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the field of cultural and creative industries, from the beginning of their journey to the incubation and development phases.

The project is part of a broader programme, dubbed ‘Creation Africa’, and led by the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, with some 15 African countries participating.

President Nana Akufo-Addo lauded the French Government for the constructive idea given the prospects of Africa’s creative arts industry.

Ghana, he said, had enormous talents in the creative arts, therefore, “we should find a mechanism to unleash that energy for the betterment of the nation”.

Stakeholders must play their respective roles effectively in order to make the initiative relevant in generating the needed employment and wealth.

In recent years, French foreign policy has shifted its focus towards promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly within the cultural and creative industries.

These industries have substantial untapped potential in Africa as indicated by a comprehensive UNESCO study conducted between 2020 and 2021 – which estimated that in the audiovisual sector alone, the continent’s film industry could generate some US$20 billion in annual revenue.

Currently, these industries employ approximately five million people and contribute US$5 billion to the continent’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Cultural employment constitutes 8.2 per cent of Africa’s total employment, with the film industry having the potential to create over 20 million jobs with increased investment.

Mr. Jules-Armand Aniambossou, the French Ambassador to Ghana, stated that the ‘Creation Africa’ project would nurture entrepreneurial talent, foster innovation and drive job creation.

The Ambassador explained that beyond its focus on Ghana, the project was vital in promoting regional collaboration, and encouraging exchanges and coordination among West African countries.